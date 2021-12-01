2 dead inside car, investigation closes Hwy 26 WB near Banks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people inside a vehicle Wednesday morning closing Highway 26 westbound near Banks.

A mobile command unit is set up in the area. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there’s no threat to the public.

Highway 26 westbound at Northwest Dersham Road is expected to remain closed as they investigate. Officials advised travelers should take alternate routes.

UPDATE: Detectives are conducting a death investigation involving two adults inside one vehicle. There is no danger to the public. More details will be released later. pic.twitter.com/DzQO0hrkR9 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) December 1, 2021

