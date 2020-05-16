I-84 chase, shootout suspect accused of killing father

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man taken into custody after a chase, carjacking and shootout with troopers on I-84 is accused of killing his father.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested after leading Oregon State Police troopers on a chase that ended in Troutdale on Thursday.

Grayson Morris appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday where he was charged with one count each of 1st-degree robbery, unlawful use of a vehicle with a firearm, felony attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Morris’ father, Douglas Morris, was shot and killed Thursday morning in Ritzville, Washington. OSP found Morris in Hood River County later that day and tried to pull him over but he took off on westbound I-84, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to court documents.

Court documents show Morris shot at troopers several times while he was driving When he ran out of gas in Multnomah County, the suspect got out and carjacked a driver at gunpoint.

Officers stopped the stolen vehicle eight miles west of Rooster Rock State Park using spikes and a PIT maneuver. Morris was then safely arrested. Authorities found a rifle inside the stolen vehicle, according to court documents.

Morris was booked into jail on several charges including four counts of attempted murder.

The East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team referred the attempted aggravated murder charges to authorities in Hood River County since that’s where Morris is accused of firing at troopers.