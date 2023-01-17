Homicide detectives are investigating after PPB says 24-year-old Amado Santos died from a gunshot wound on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After two consecutive record-breaking years of homicides in Portland, police say they are investigating the first homicide of 2023.

Homicide detectives are investigating after PPB says 24-year-old Amado Santos died from a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon in the Hazelwood Neighborhood.

Friends and family say Santos was shot and killed while working at a neighborhood gas station.

“I heard gunshots, so I messaged him (and) I called him,” said Erica Santos, the sister of the victim.

Erica Santos says the family lives near the gas station where her brother worked, so they heard the shooting. She says when she tried calling her brother’s phone to make sure he was okay, a woman answered, and told her what happened and to come as soon as she could.

“I got here and the ambulance, the cops, they took him,” she said.

Graciela Santos, another sister of the victim, says she was at the mechanic when she found out what happened.

“I got the phone call. I collapsed. I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. He wasn’t a bad person, everyone loved him. I can only say good things about him,” she said.

Police say the shooting happened at 2:45 p.m. on Monday. The gas station had a sign on the door Tuesday saying it was closed today due to recent events.

According to the most recent data from police, six of last year’s homicides happened in the Hazelwood Neighborhood.

“More (of) the crime seems to be from through traffic. People are chasing each other,” said Arlene Kimura, President of the Hazelwood Neighborhood Association. “A portion of it is driven by gangs.”

The sisters say their brother was beloved by the neighborhood. Now, they’re hoping someone will come forward with information.

“He was happy. He would always cook for everyone, cook for the neighborhood (and) feed the homeless people. I’m going to miss his smile and tight hugs,” Graciela said.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to reach out to their detectives.