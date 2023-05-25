PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man says he’s lucky to be alive after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver around 1 a.m. on Sunday while riding his motorcycle near Northeast Burnside and 66th Avenue.

While Logan White was left unconscious, a person passing by saved him from the wreckage right before his bike went up in a blaze.

“I went flying off my bike and went unconscious. And the driver just took off,” White said. “Luckily a guy was there, a good samaritan, he ran up and he pulled me away from my bike. And right when he did, my bike just blew up in flames.”

Logan tells us he was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to OHSU’s Trauma Unit. His mother Deborah White-Dagostine told KOIN 6 that the news of the accident was every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Frightening. Frightening. The worst thing ever,” White-Dagostine said.

But Deborah said her tears would turn into motivation as she began trying to track down who had left her son for dead.

She said she asked neighbors in the area for security footage. She ultimately found a video of the crash and who appears to be the suspected driver arriving at an apartment around 9 p.m. on Saturday and leaving right before the accident Sunday morning.

“I feel like whoever could possibly have done something like this needs to step up and admit that they did something wrong,” she said. “They can run but they cannot hide.”

Deborah said the resident refused to give her information about the people who had left the apartment. KOIN 6 knocked on the door, but no one was home.

Police say they are actively interviewing residents as they continue to investigate this hit-and-run. But with a long recovery ahead, both Logan and his mother are hoping those responsible will turn themselves in.

“I missed my son’s birthday the very next day,” he said.

He says his hip is broken in three different places, and he has multiple broken ribs on his left side.

“Logan is a single father of an 8-year-old son,” Deborah said. “He is not able to pay his apartment rent while he’s not working. I’m looking for justice and culpability for a serious, serious offense.”

To help Logan pay for his rent and recovery, visit his GoFundMe page.

