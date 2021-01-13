ICE deports man convicted of attempted murder in Oregon

Abel Rojas-Hernandez was convicted of attempted murder in Salem in 1996. He was deported January 12, 2020 (courtesy ICE)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal officials have deported a man convicted of attempted murder in Salem.

Abel Rojas-Hernandez, 57, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1996. Details about the decades-old crime were not immediately available.

Rojas-Hernandez was released from Oregon Department of Corrections custody in November 2020 and has been held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma ever since, authorities said.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents transferred Rojas-Hernandez to the custody of Mexican authorities on Tuesday, officials said.