ID returned to theft victim after hilarious exchange with cop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau East Precinct shared a hilarious text message exchange between an officer and a theft victim.

PPB East Precinct Officer Fullington texted a woman named Amanda to tell her he had her ID. She responded defensively, saying “there is no way a cop has my cell number.”

When Amanda got this text message, she was skeptical (to say the least). Which is EXACTLY what she should be! Awesome, Amanda! (continued) pic.twitter.com/h9gRSSfRCp — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) December 1, 2019

The officer responded with a selfie holding her ID to prove it was really him. PPB East Precinct said Amanda did the right thing by responding with suspicion.

They said the person who stole her ID is in jail.