PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.

Earlier in the week, the Moscow police chief said they were exploring a tip that their case may be linked to the death of Travis Juetten.

“There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon. While these cases share similarities with the King Street homicides, there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” Moscow police officials said on their website.

Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were attacked in their home around 3 a.m. on August 13, 2021. Travis, 26, died from multiple stab wounds. Jamilyn, 24 at the time, was stabbed 19 times.

A family friend named Alain Leon told KON 6 News at that time Travis “saved her life. He protected her from the attacker.”

Detectives said at that time an intruder came into the couple’s home near the intersection of Howell Prairie Road NE and Hazelgreen Road NE and attacked them.

Leon said a masked man came into their bedroom while they were sleeping. He said Travis went to fight the man and Jamilyn tried to help him. The couple was supposed to go to Hawaii the next day, he said, adding another person who was going to cat-sit for them was asleep in another room, heard the noise and likely scared the intruder off, then called 911.

A year later, the Juetten family offered a $50,000 reward to help solve the case. The murder still remains unsolved.

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for Travis’ murder is urged to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us, 503.584.6211 or text TIPMCSO to 847411.

The case in Idaho has now gone on for nearly 2 weeks. There are no arrests in the case.