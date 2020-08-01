Independence man arrested in Salem attempted kidnappings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man sought for 2 attempted kidnappings from Salem coffee stands was arrested early Saturday at his home in Independence, Salem police said.
Christopher Ryan Santibanez was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. by the Salem police SWAT team, officials said. He now faces first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a weapon charges.
The arrest of the 39-year-old came one week after the July 25 incidents.
The first attempted abduction happened when a man walked up to a Dutch Brothers coffee stand on Commercial Street SE around 5:30 a.m. that day. Police said he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at a woman working, and tried to get her to leave with him. A co-worker intervened and was able to scare off the suspect.
An hour later, police said a man of a similar description walked up to a Java Crew stand on Wallace Road NW and tried to grab a woman who was working inside. She was able to run away from the suspect. Police said the suspect also ran from the scene.
Later, another coffee stand reported a similar incident where an armed man tried to get into the business.
