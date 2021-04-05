Indiana man charged with attempted murder of PPB officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Indiana man was indicted on allegations that he attempted to murder two police officers during separate riots in Portland last year by using explosive devices.

Malik Muhammed, 24, was arrested on multiple warrants Friday and remains in an Indianapolis jail. He will be extradited to Oregon where he will face multiple felonies as part of a 28-count indictment, according to the Multnomah County District Attorneys Office.

Prosecutors claim Muhammed came to Portland in September of 2020 “for the specific purpose of engaging in multiple criminal acts.” On September 5, Muhammed, “engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct near the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct that resulted in a grave risk of causing public alarm,” according to law enforcement.

Muhammed is also accused of throwing a large burning object–believed to be a molotov cocktail–toward a police vehicle occupied by a Portland Police Bureau sergeant during a demonstration near the Penumbra Kelly Building on September 21, police said. Though the device did not explode, investigators tested the liquid inside and found it to be flammable.

A third incident officials said Muhammed was tied to was on September 23 when he allegedly threw a similar, burning object toward a group of officers outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Officers from the incident said the device exploded on impact and a large fireball cascaded outward, spraying one officer with fire. According to court documents, the officer’s lower leg briefly caught fire.

The final incident in Portland allegedly involving Muhammed was on October 11. Prosecutors claim he used a metal baton to smash out the windows of the Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University, Sprint T-Mobile, Bank of America, and Ben Bridge Jewelers.

The 28-count indictment, filed on March 22, 2021, charges Muhammed with the following crimes: