VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A one-month-old child was safely returned to their parents after being kidnapped while in the back seat of an Audi that was stolen in Vancouver early Saturday morning.

The kidnapping was reported shortly before 8 a.m. by the father, who said his 2022 Audi was stolen from out front of Happy Juice, 1501 NE 99th Street, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies rushed to the area and spotted the car near NE 88th and Highway 99. The infant was still inside, unharmed, and the suspect — later identified as Mario Andrews — had already run away from the car.

Later, investigators said, the victims’ credit cards were being used at the Vancouver Mall. Deputies and Vancouver police officers tracked down Andrews and arrested him.

He’s been booked at the Clark County Jail for kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude from an earlier case.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.