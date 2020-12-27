Injured officer identified after getting rammed with truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau released the identity of an officer that was injured when a person rammed her with a stolen pickup truck in Southeast Portland Thursday.

Jennifer Pierce, a 15-year veteran, suffered a fractured pelvis and is still in the hospital, officials said. Pierce is also the officer who discharged her fire arm during the incident.

The incident occurred at a gas station at the 3900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

The stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup was found, unoccupied, about an hour later near SE 54th Avenue and Belmont Street.

Because she fired her service weapon, Pierce will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, a standard procedure in these situations.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler by email or 503 823 1040 or contact Detective Travis Law by email or 503 823 0395.