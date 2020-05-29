Inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center

Jose Daniel Martinez-Flores in an undated photo released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, May 29, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man walked away from the Transition Center in Marion County late Thursday night and authorities continue to look for him.

Jose Daniel Martinez-Flores was in the Transition Center after his probation on a menacing charge was revoked. He was not scheduled to be released for about 9 more months.

Martinez-Flores is 5-feet-6, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Marion County Transition Center is a minimum security facility with residents expected to work.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503.588.5032.