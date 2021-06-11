Innocent bystander wounded by stray bullet in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was watering his front lawn was shot in the leg by a stray bullet when at least 2 people began firing at each other early Thursday night in Southeast Portland.

Another shooting in Southeast Portland about 3 hours earlier left one man seriously wounded. Investigators were able to find a car involved in the shooting and seized 3 guns.

A seized gun from a shooting in the 3900 block of SE 174th, June 10, 2021 (PPB)

The second shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of SE 174th, officials said. When the gunfire erupted, one bullet struck the lawn waterer in the leg and several bullets pierced an apartment nearby, narrowly missing a child taking a bath, police said.

One person was detained and a gun seized in that incident. The case remains open and another suspect is actively being sought.

The earlier shooting happened around 4 p.m. near SE 83rd and Insley. Officers later learned one wounded person was dropped off at an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities said he is expected to survive.

Tips from the public led police to spot the car involved in the shooting. The Enhanced Community Safety Team believes people in another car were also involved in the shooting but they haven’t been located yet. No arrests have yet been made.