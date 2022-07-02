PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An international search for a missing 13-year-old ended when a 41-year-old Oregon man was arrested by multiple agencies in Oregon City.

The teenage girl went missing from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on June 24, Canadian officials said. The investigation quickly involved agencies from both countries, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, US Customs and Border Patrol, the FBI and the police departments of both Oregon City and Gladstone.

Early Saturday morning, the teen was found and taken to an area hospital for examination. Her family in Canada was notified and they will be reunited as soon as possible, officials said.

Noah Madrano was arrested for luring a child and, as the investigation unfolds, he may face additional charges.

In a statement, the FBI told KOIN 6 News that FBI Portland “assisted in the arrest” of Madrano, who is “currently being held on state charges out of Oregon City police.”

“Many may be wondering why an AMBER Alert was not issued in this case. At the initial stages of this investigation, there was no evidence to suggest she was with someone, so this file did not meet the criteria,” Staff Sergeant James Vanderland of the Edmonton Police Service’s Historical Crimes Section said in a statement. “An AMBER Alert was being prepared once we confirmed the credible tip of the suspect’s identity, his location, and his vehicle description; however, we were advised that the suspect was no longer in Canada so an AMBER Alert was no longer feasible.”