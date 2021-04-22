INTERPOL involved in Beaverton child sex, cyberstalking case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man was arrested by federal authorities after a child sex investigation stretched from Washington County to Australia and included help from INTERPOL and the Australian Federal Police.

Around 2016 or 2017, Jorge Rosales allegedly coerced a girl who was 9 years old at the time into sending naked photos of herself over Snapchat and TikTok. At the same time he was sending her sexually explicit photos, including “photos and videos of older men having sex with toddlers and young girls,” the US Attorney’s Office of Oregon said.

When the girl — who told him she was only 9 — declined to send pictures, Rosales allegedly threatened her and “in at least one instance, sent her photos of animals beaten until injured,” authorities said. She then sent pictures.

Eventually the girl blocked Rosales’ accounts. But, authorities said, he “created and used dozens of new social media accounts to stalk and torment” the girl. He also followed some of her friends on TikTok, which led to one of her friends clicking a link and seeing some of the photos the girl sent to Rosales years before.

International investigation

Australian investigators cooperated with Homeland Security Investigations and sent them Rosales’ TikTok subscriber record for the original account. US investigators also found 13 reports linked to Rosales’ mobile phone with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

That led investigators to learn Rosales also used Twitter and Instagram to send pictures and videos of child sex abuse to other users between September 2019 and November 2020.

At the same time, the Hillsboro Police Department was also investigating Rosales’ conduct, authorities said.

In all 5 agencies were involved in the investigation: Homeland Security, Hillsboro PD, INTERPOL, the Australian Federal Police and the police in Victoria, Australia.

Rosales, 25, was arrested Wednesday. He is being held in federal custody until trial and faces charges of sexually exploiting children, distributing and possessing child pornography, cyberstalking, and enticing a minor online.