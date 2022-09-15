Kelsey Smith (left) walked into her child’s room on Sept. 13, 2022, to find a stranger in the bed. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say they arrested and released the homeless person caught taking a nap inside a Portland woman’s house.

On Tuesday, 54-year-old Terri Zinser was taken into custody for first-degree burglary and harassment charges, however, she was released from jail just one day later.

Investigators say Zinser is the woman who was caught on Ring camera video walking into a NE Portland home. Kelsey Smith told KOIN 6’s Joelle Jones it was “horrifying” to discover a stranger sleeping in her 10-year-old son’s bed.

Smith said she was on her back deck when her dogs started barking, but she waited a few minutes before deciding to investigate what was causing the ruckus.

When she first entered her son’s room she thought it was her husband lying on the bed, but soon realized it was a barefoot intruder. Smith said the homeless woman then picked up an ottoman and chucked it at her before running away.

While the woman was later arrested, Smith said her home was only the second of three to be hit by the suspect that day.

“She started by going up to my neighbor two doors down and urinating on their porch, and then she came directly over to my house, came in, crawled up into the bed and that whole thing happened,” said Smith. “They actually found her five minutes later around the corner trying to break into somebody else’s house. So, what happens the next time that she breaks into somebody’s house, and they have a gun?”