Intruder ‘in crisis’ threatens resident with machete

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into strangers’ homes while armed with various weapons and holding one person against their will, police said.

Portland police were called to the 2600 block of SE 160th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. after a witness reported hearing gunfire outside his home. The caller said a man with a gun then broke into his home, claiming someone was following and shooting at him. He ran away before police arrived. Officers said they found shell casings near the home.

About 10 minutes later, someone called to report a stranger was outside their door with what looked like a gun.

As officers searched the area a third call came in just before 4 a.m. about a man who had climbed a ladder to the roof of another house. The man then fell through the roof.

Two people inside the house escaped but the stranger armed himself with a machete and stopped a third person from leaving, police said.

Officers arrived and spent about an hour on the phone with the suspect, who appeared to be in crisis. A member of the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team talked to the man until he came out of the house and was safely taken into custody. Police said the person who was held against their will left the house at about the same time.

Officers found a gun in the area.

Darryl C. Davis, 37, is accused of all three incidents. He was evaluated at a hospital and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for 1st-degree kidnapping, 1st-degree burglary, menacing, 4th-degree assault, strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm in the city and recklessly endangering another person.