Investigation underway after 2 car thefts, multiple break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after two cars were stolen and several others were broken into in McMinnville.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, the thefts occurred overnight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first stolen car was reportedly abandoned by suspects once they began driving away and the alarm started sounding off. The second stolen car was later recovered in Portland.

Numerous other vehicles were broken into and had items stolen from inside, MPD said.

Police say these thefts occurred in two areas of McMinnville — the residential neighborhood north of Doran Drive in Northeast McMinnville, along with the residential neighborhoods south of Baker Creek Road and east of Hill Road.

Map of area of car thefts, break-ins provided by the McMinnville Police Department. July 21, 2021.

Anyone that lives in the areas who may have captured Ring, Nest, or similar photo or video footage of any suspects or the involved vehicles from about midnight to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday is urged to contact the authorities. Police ask if anyone else discovers their car was broken into to reach out, as well.

Those with information can contact Cpl. Eckroth or Officer Brenner at 503-434-7307 or cruteam@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.