Newspaper delivery driver shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A newspaper delivery driver was shot in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.

Portland police responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast Shaver Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue just after 4 a.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was then rushed to the hospital. Although his injuries are serious, police say they are not believed to be life threatening.

Authorities learned the victim and a female passenger were driving down the street while delivering newspapers when a bullet flew through the windshield of their unmarked van — striking the driver.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team investigating. Any witnesses or any neighbors with surveillance footage is urged to contact police and reference case number 21-129557. Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony.

