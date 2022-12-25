PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement is investigating after a shooting was reported in the Willamina area Sunday morning, according to officials with the Grand Ronde Tribe.

The Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department launched a search for the suspect with the help of Oregon State Police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not provide any suspect information.

OSP told KOIN 6 that one person was rushed to a hospital. It’s unclear the severity of their wounds.

No other information was immediately released.