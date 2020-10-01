Investigation underway after shooting victim walks into hospital

The man's wound was determined to be non-life threatening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, but refused to disclose any details surrounding the incident to police.

Portland police received a report about the walk-in gunshot victim around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers met with the man, he would not provide specific details of what led to his shooting injury, which was determined to be non-life threatening.

No crime scene has been located and no arrests have been made, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333. Make an anonymous tip online or by calling 503.823.4357.