Investigation underway after shots fired in NE Portland

Portland Police investigate a shooting in the area of NE MLK and NE Ivy on Monday evening. April 6, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland Monday evening.

Officers received a report of gunfire in the area of NE MLK Blvd and NE Ivy Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, no one was injured in the shooting that they know of.

Authorities have not reported any arrests made in connection with the shooting.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team has been called to investigate the case.

This is a developing story.