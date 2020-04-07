Investigation underway after shots fired in NE Portland

Crime

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Police investigate a shooting in the area of NE MLK and NE Ivy on Monday evening. April 6, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland Monday evening.

Officers received a report of gunfire in the area of NE MLK Blvd and NE Ivy Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, no one was injured in the shooting that they know of.

Authorities have not reported any arrests made in connection with the shooting.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team has been called to investigate the case.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget