Investigations underway after several overnight shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Portland overnight.

Portland police responded to at least three different shots fired calls across the city, spanning from late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The reported shootings took place in the northeast, southeast and downtown areas of town.

Map of overnight shootings in Portland. June 18, 2021. (KOIN)

The first shooting took place near Northeast 74th Avenue and Northeast Glisan around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers told KOIN 6 multiple people reported hearing shots and saw a person with a gun. Several officers were out canvassing the neighborhood.

Police say they are still searching for possible victims.

The next call came in from across town. Just before midnight, Portland police responded to Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest Glisan for another shooting. Officers were spotted investigating an area underneath the Steel Bridge.

At this time, there is no word on any victims.

The latest shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. Friday at Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast Foster Road.

When first responders arrived, they found at least one person had been hurt. That person was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

There is no word on any suspects in any of these shootings. KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for more information and will update this story when new information is available.