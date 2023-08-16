In court, attorneys said her roommate admitted to dismembering and disposing her body

Editor’s note: Details in this story may be disturbing for some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The remains of a 49-year-old woman who disappeared in Oregon City in late July were discovered in a Corvallis landfill, authorities say.

On Friday, Aug. 11, the Oregon City Police Department began searching for Kara Rayleen Taylor’s remains at Coffin Butte Landfill at 28972 Coffin Butte Road. After several days, investigators say they found remains that matched Taylor’s DNA.

Taylor was last seen at her home on July 25. Two days later, she was reported missing by her roommate, 47-year-old Jamon Peter Fritsch – the man police would eventually arrest as a suspect in her death.

Just after midnight on Monday, Aug. 7, police arrested Fritsch at Taylor’s Oregon City home. That afternoon, he was arraigned in the Clackamas County Courthouse where he was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

“Investigation revealed after she was reported missing, but before he reported it to police, defendant made multiple trips to Home Depot to purchase zip ties, tarps, a saw blade, a black tote and contractor bags among other things,” an attorney told the courtroom on Monday.

Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47, appears in a Clackamas County Courthouse feed video during his arraignment on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 on second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse charges in connection with the death of Kara Taylor of Oregon City. (Credit: KOIN)

In court, attorneys said Fritsch allegedly admitted to dismembering Taylor and disposing her body at multiple municipality garbage dumps – telling police he did it so they wouldn’t be able to find her body.

In a press release, the Oregon City Police Department thanked Republic Services, the owner and operator of the landfill for their assistance with the investigation.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly to uncover everything they can about the facts surrounding Ms. Taylor’s disappearance and death, so that we can provide her family and friends with the answers they deserve as they navigate and grieve her loss,” the police department said.

