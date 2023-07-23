The Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital is on lockdown due to a shooting on Saturday morning. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators continue to scour the crime scenes connected with Saturday’s fatal shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Northwest Portland and an officer-involved shooting in Gresham that left the suspect dead.

Security guard Bobby Smallwood was shot around 11 a.m. Saturday near the 5th floor birthing unit by a person killed hours later by Portland police. Smallwood was initially treated at Legacy Good Samaritan before being transferred to a trauma center, where he died despite life-saving efforts.

Officials with Legacy Health on Sunday said a second employee was injured by shrapnel from the shooting incident, but was treated and released hours after the shooting. That employee was not named publicly and Legacy officials said they were “grateful for our employee’s recovery and to our providers, nurses and staff who cared for our injured staff member after Saturday’s tragic incident.”

City leaders weighed in on the shootings.

In a tweet, Mayor Ted Wheeler said: “This is an incomprehensible tragedy and I send my heartfelt condolences to those impacted. This highly volatile situation required substantial resources and coordination to address. I am incredibly grateful to @PortlandPolice for their fast response to protect our community.”

Commissioner Mingus Mapps tweeted: “Yesterday was another tragic situation for our city. My thoughts are with the friends and family of Bobby Smallwood and the @OurLegacyHealth Good Samaritan staff. I want to thank our first responders, particularly the @PortlandPolice, for their quick response.”

And Commissioner Rene Gonzalez tweeted: “Thank you to all our first responders that stepped up for this terrible event as they step up every day: with courage and teamwork. RIP Bobby Smallwood – this city badly needs protectors. Your sacrifice will not be forgotten.”‘

Although the Good Samaritan Birth Center will remain closed until further notice, the Emergency Department is operating normally, authorities said.

THE SUSPECT

Immediately after the shooting, the suspect — who has not been identified — fled the hospital, which led to “every available officer” working to locate the shooter.

By mid-afternoon the suspect was spotted in a vehicle at NE 181st and Everett. An East precinct patrol car tried to make a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. A heavy police response — including SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team, along with Gresham police and Multnomah County deputies — rushed to the scene.

The suspect in a fatal shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital died in an officer-involved shooting at NE 181st and Everett in Gresham, July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

Three Portland police officers used their guns during this incident, officials said later Saturday. No other responding agencies at the scene were involved in the gunfire.

It’s not clear if there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers.

It’s also unclear at this point of the investigation what the shooter’s motive was.