‘It’s traumatizing’: Portland sees yet another violent weekend

Gun violence in Portland is sadly showing no sign of slowing down after 2021's record number of homicides.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police responded to multiple shootings across the city over the past several days, marking another violent weekend in the Rose City.

Gun violence in Portland is sadly showing no sign of slowing down after last year’s record number of homicides. Authorities say there were even more homicides in January 2022 than in January 2021.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, there have been 170 shootings so far this year — injuring 43 people and killing 12.

The latest shooting occurred Monday morning. Police say someone shot a man near 124th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, who later died at a hospital.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a call in Old Town and found a man unconscious. People at the nearby Blanchet House say they believe the man injured in that attack is someone they serve.

“It’s traumatizing. It’s upsetting,” Blanchet House’s Scott Kerman said. “In the early morning hours, around 4 a.m., an individual who lives in a tent was violently assaulted. He was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.

Police also say they responded to another shooting on Sunday morning, this time at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They say a man was attacked and injured by a group of men with guns, but no arrests were made.

Early Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the corner of SE 80th Avenue and Foster Road — where they recovered 49 shell cases and discovered six vehicles had been struck. No one has been taken into custody in connection with this incident, either.

KOIN 6 News looked at the homicide data from Seattle and compared it to Portland for January. The reports show Seattle had four homicides total, while Portland had nine. That data does not include a police shooting.

Even before this weekend’s various shootings, PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said current data was showing “our continuing gun violence is, indeed, continuing.” He added there is a lot of work to do to address the issue of gun violence in the community.