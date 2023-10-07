GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Alexander Ortiz was described as quiet and shy by his family and friends. The 16-year-old was heading to his cousin’s house on September 24 when he was shot in the face and critically wounded. He died earlier this week.

A 15-year-old is now charged with murder.

Alex’s father and a family friend named Carlos told KOIN 6 News they can’t believe Alex is gone.

“Now I feel like it’s unfair. It’s unfair for this to happen to such good guy like him,” Carlos said of Alex’s dad, Alejandro. “To get his kid ripped out of his life by some greedy kid whose parents didn’t teach him right. Now a good kid’s got to pay for it.”

A teenager was citically wounded during an afternoon shooting near NE Division and Burnside in Gresham, September 24, 2023 (KOIN)

The Ortiz family said they don’t believe the teens knew each other. The suspect — whose name has not been released because he is a minor — remains in custody.

As Carlos translated, Alejandro said the holds no malice against the teen but hopes he will get a chance to ask the suspected killer why he did this to his son.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs and other expenses connected with the shooting.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.