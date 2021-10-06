Family of man slain at Portland pizza shop to address media

Jacob Knight-Vasquez was shot to death at the Silver Dollar Pizza in NW Portland on September 24, 2021. (Undated photo, family via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of Jake Vasquez, who was shot to death while sitting at a pizza shop in Northwest Portland, will hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Vasquez, 34, was in the outdoor dining area at the time he was struck by a bullet from a gunman who started shooting through the front entrance of Silver Dollar Pizza at NW 21st and Glisan in Nob Hill around 2 a.m. on September 24.

Investigators said the 34-year-old was likely not the intended target of the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Co-workers of Jake Vasquez posted this in the door of the Blue Moon in Northwest Portland after he was shot to deah while sitting at Silver Dollar PIzza across the street, September 25, 2021 (KOIN)

He was sitting outside the Silver Dollar directly across from the Blue Moon, where he was a long-time employee. A spontaneous and growing memorial developed from friends, customers and strangers delivering flowers and notes.

The Blue Moon closed for a day after he was killed. On their door were handwritten notes: “We are heartbroken, exhausted by senseless violence.” On pink-lined paper someone wrote, “You are already missed. We mourn and are devastated.” And on a red heart posted at the door: “Jake V loved.”