Jeremy Christian appeals his murder conviction for 2017 MAX attack

Christian was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Christian, the man sentenced to life in prison for murdering two men and critically injuring another on a crowded MAX train, is now appealing his conviction.

Court records show Christian filed a notice of appeal on Dec. 2, and subsequently requested transcripts of more than 40 hearings from the case. The state has appointed Christian a lawyer.

A jury unanimously convicted Christian on all 12 counts in February. In June, Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced the 38-year-old to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Namkai-Meche and Best.

Christian stabbed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best to death and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on a MAX Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017. Prosecutors said Namkai-Meche and Fletcher had intervened after hearing Christian’s racist and offensive rantings, which appeared to be directed at two Black teenagers on the train.