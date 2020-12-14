Jeremy Christian appeals his murder conviction for 2017 MAX attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Christian, the man sentenced to life in prison for murdering two men and critically injuring another on a crowded MAX train, is now appealing his conviction.
Court records show Christian filed a notice of appeal on Dec. 2, and subsequently requested transcripts of more than 40 hearings from the case. The state has appointed Christian a lawyer.
A jury unanimously convicted Christian on all 12 counts in February. In June, Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced the 38-year-old to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Namkai-Meche and Best.
Christian stabbed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best to death and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on a MAX Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017. Prosecutors said Namkai-Meche and Fletcher had intervened after hearing Christian’s racist and offensive rantings, which appeared to be directed at two Black teenagers on the train.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.