Jeremy Christian assault case dismissed

Christian had been charged with one count of 4th-degree assault against a black inmate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Christian, the man accused of two murders in the May 2018 TriMet attack, had a separate assault case dismissed on Wednesday, July 24.

The alleged assault occurred against a black inmate at Multnomah County Jail. Christian had been charged with one count of 4th-degree assault for “lawfully and intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cause physical injury to Aundre Dupree Mills.”

Judge Katharine von Ter Stegge signed the judgment of dismissal, which stated that “the ends of justice will be best served by the dismissal of the within matter.”

His trial on the murder charges won’t begin until next year. A special jury panel will begin January 10, 2020 with his trial expected to begin on January 21. Christian’s trial had been scheduled to start in June 2019.

