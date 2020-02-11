Defense witnesses to continue in Jeremy Christian trial

The MAX Attack murder trial could last through February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Christian’s defense attorneys sped through 6 witnesses on Monday, the first day they presented their side in the MAX attack murder trial.

Christian, 37, is accused of killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and critically wounding Micah Fletcher on the Green Line train as it arrived at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Five of the witnesses were only briefly on the stand. Only one, Stephen Yerger, testified for any length of time.

Yerger, an Idaho-based use-of-force expert, said Micah Fletcher’s actions on May 26, 2017 were like “pouring gasoline on a fire. Yerger said Fletcher escalated the situation through loud shouting, aggressive body language and getting too close.

Stephen Yerger testified in the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial, February 10, 2020 (KOIN)

Prosecutor Jeffrey Howes took an aggressive tone when he cross-examined Yerger. He questioned Yerger’s statement about the gasoline on a fire analogy, even asking the Yerger if he understood what he meant by that analogy.

Christian interrupted Howes’ questions, bringing a sharp admonishment from Judge Cheryl Albrecht, who told Christian he needed to stay quiet or she would have him removed from court.

There are quite a few names on the defense’s list of possible witnesses. It’s unclear if Jeremy Christian will testify in his own behalf.

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

