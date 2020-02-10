Defense begins for Jeremy Christian in MAX Attack trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The defense of Jeremy Christian begins Monday as the MAX attack murder trial enters its third week.

Christian, 37, is accused of killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and critically wounding Micah Fletcher on the Green Line train as it arrived at the Hollywood Transit Center.

After 7 days of testimony from witnesses, investigators, forensic evidence collectors and family, the state rested its case February 5.

The final day of the prosecution’s presentation was also the final day for one of the jurors, who was excused because of hardship. One of the 2 alternate jurors will move into that spot.

Motions were discussed in court on Thursday with an off-day in the trial last Friday.

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and nearly killing Micah Fletcher that day on the train. He has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

Digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert covers the Jeremy Christian trial for KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com. Follow her on Twitter for constantly-updated, minute-by-minute breakdown of the testimony.

Complete KOIN Coverage: The MAX Attack Trial

KOIN 6 News will be in the courtroom each day

and provide updates throughout the case