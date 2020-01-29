Day 2 of the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial

Live Now
Crime

The trial began Tuesday with emotional witness testimony, graphic video evidence

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marks the second day in the long-awaited trial of Jeremy Christian — the man accused of killing two people and seriously wounding another on a MAX train in May 2017.

Christian is accused of yelling anti-Muslim slurs at a young woman, identified as Walia Mohamed, who was wearing a hijab and accompanied by her friend Destinee Mangum on MAX train 415. The girls tried to get away and were shielded by one man, Shawn Forde. Micah Fletcher is said to have told Christian to leave everyone alone. The altercation escalated as Fletcher was stabbed first, followed quickly by Namkai-Meche and Best.

Mohamed took the stand, followed by Mangum. Each cried while recounting the events and reliving that day after they got on the MAX train for an after-school trip to the mall.

The jury of 12 plus two alternates listened intently as Judge Cheryl Albrecht presided.

Prosecutor Don Rees described in detail, aided by photographs, how he claims Christian murdered Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best late in the afternoon of May 26, 2017, on a MAX train.

One of Christian’s attorneys, Dean Smith, made a self-defense argument. They claim Fletcher was the initial aggressor who told Christian to shut up and tried to force him off the train. No matter how much Mr. Christian annoyed people, or how loud he was, he had a right to be on the MAX, Smith said.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to these 12 charges: Two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

  • A still photo moments before the stabbing on a MAX Green Line shows Jeremy Christian, left, and Micah Fletcher in a confrontation. Photo released on the first day of trial, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • This still image taken from cellphone video shows Jeremy Christian (left), Taliesin Namkai-Meche (middle) and Micah Fletcher (right) on May 26, 2017. The image was one of several shown during opening statements of the MAX attack trial, Jan. 28, 2020. (KOIN)
  • This still image taken from cellphone video shows Jeremy Christian (left), Micah Fletcher (foreground) and Taliesin Namkai-Meche (background) on May 26, 2017. The image was one of several shown during opening statements of the MAX attack trial, Jan. 28, 2020. (KOIN)
  • A still frame from May 26, 2017 cell phone video shows Jeremy Christian holding a knife moments before he stabbed 3 people, killing 2. Video shown during his trial, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • This still image taken from cellphone video shows Micah Fletcher (left), Taliesin Namkai-Meche (middle) and Jeremy Christian (right) on May 26, 2017. The image was one of several shown during opening statements of the MAX attack trial, Jan. 28, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Walia Mohamed testified on the first day of the MAX attack trial of Jeremy Christian, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Destinee Mangum testified on the first day of the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Jeremy Christian (far left) listens to his defense attorney during the MAX attack trial in a Multnomah County courtroom, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • The attendees at the MAX attack trial in a Multnomah County courtroom, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Multnomah County Deputy DA Don Rees during opening statements of the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial in a Multnomah County courtroom, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Jeremy Christian’s defense attorney Dean Smith during opening statements of the MAX attack trial in a Multnomah County courtroom, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Jeremy Christian during opening statements of the MAX attack trial in a Multnomah County courtroom, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)

