Day 2 of the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marks the second day in the long-awaited trial of Jeremy Christian — the man accused of killing two people and seriously wounding another on a MAX train in May 2017.

Christian is accused of yelling anti-Muslim slurs at a young woman, identified as Walia Mohamed, who was wearing a hijab and accompanied by her friend Destinee Mangum on MAX train 415. The girls tried to get away and were shielded by one man, Shawn Forde. Micah Fletcher is said to have told Christian to leave everyone alone. The altercation escalated as Fletcher was stabbed first, followed quickly by Namkai-Meche and Best.

Mohamed took the stand, followed by Mangum. Each cried while recounting the events and reliving that day after they got on the MAX train for an after-school trip to the mall.

The jury of 12 plus two alternates listened intently as Judge Cheryl Albrecht presided.

Prosecutor Don Rees described in detail, aided by photographs, how he claims Christian murdered Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best late in the afternoon of May 26, 2017, on a MAX train.

One of Christian’s attorneys, Dean Smith, made a self-defense argument. They claim Fletcher was the initial aggressor who told Christian to shut up and tried to force him off the train. No matter how much Mr. Christian annoyed people, or how loud he was, he had a right to be on the MAX, Smith said.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to these 12 charges: Two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

