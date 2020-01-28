The MAX attack trial of Jeremy Christian begins

It's been 978 days since 2 people were killed on a MAX train, third seriously wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nine hundred seventy-eight days ago, Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche were stabbed to death on a MAX train in an attack that left Micah Fletcher seriously wounded. The man accused in the grisly killings, Jeremy Christian, will now face a jury to determine his fate.

A jury of 12 men and women — plus 2 alternates — will hear the evidence presented by prosecutors and arguments from Christian’s defense attorneys in Judge Cheryl Albrecht’s courtroom on the events from the late afternoon of May 26, 2017. Opening statements begin Tuesday morning.

Court documents show the deadly rampage began with Christian yelling anti-Muslim slurs at a young woman wearing a hijab.

Christian is charged with a dozen alleged crimes including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and several other counts including assault, intimidation, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon, most of them related to the stabbings that ended in the deaths of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and nearly killed Micah Fletcher.

Court papers raise the possibility that Christian’s defense attorney may raise self-defense in court.

During jury selection last week, Christian told Judge Albrecht he wouldn’t wear civilian clothes in court even if jail clothing might prejudice a jury against him.

The trial is expected to last at least 4 weeks.

