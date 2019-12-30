Jeremy Christian to appear in court weeks before trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The case against Jeremy Christian is headed back to court on Monday when a hearing will be held over a pair of defense motions.

Christian is accused of killing 2 men and hurting another after yelling anti-muslim slurs at a woman with a hijab on the MAX train in 2017. Christian was charged with 2 counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder stemming from the stabbing on May 26, 2017, that left Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best dead and a third train passenger, Micah Fletcher, badly wounded.

The trial is expected to begin in late January. Christian last appeared in court on November 1 as charges against him were amended to 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree attempted murder.

Earlier that week, prosecutors filed a motion to take the death penalty off the table for Christian. He was initially charged with 2 counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder in the killings that left Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best dead and a third train passenger, Micah Fletcher, badly wounded on May 26, 2017.

(L-R) Ricky Best, Taliesin Namkai-Meche, Micah Fletcher, 2017 (KOIN, file)

Lawmakers recently changed the definition and requirements for aggravated murder charges. Someone would have to kill two or more people as an act of organized terrorism to be convicted.

Earlier in the Nov. 1 hearing, before Christian was brought into court the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office argued he is a threat to safety in the courtroom based on prior courtroom behavior over the course of the past 2 years.

In April 2019, Christian had to be restrained by deputies when he shouted and pushed back from the defense table during an earlier hearing.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht ordered him to be in belly chains and leg restraints during the course of Friday’s hearing.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Namkai-Meche’s mother, Asha Deliverance, earlier in the year on the 2nd anniversary of the attack. She said then that “there needs to be a voice for love.”

Deliverance said she doesn’t believe in the death penalty and would instead like to see the courts take a restorative justice approach to Christian’s sentencing.

“When somebody has an illness and they are so distorted in their thinking, that is an illness. For me, it is how to bring healing, not punishment,” she said. “If Jeremy Christian as a young child had been offered all of these options, we would not have had this problem,” she said.

Deliverance said her daughters have different opinions.

“I feel sadness for Jeremy Christian and I feel compassion. They probably feel more anxiety,” she said. “He was a big part of their life. They have different sentiments. I don’t know that any of us believe in corporal punishment but I believe that they do believe in punishment.”

The city of Portland stated they want Jeremy Christian to pay — literally — if the city is found liable for the fatal stabbings.

In court documents filed in August, the city argued Christian is solely to blame for the attack and should be held financially responsible in a lawsuit filed by the estate of one of the victims.

Jeremy Christian’s trial is delayed until early 2020 after the judge in the case granted the motion from his defense attorneys back in May.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht said since this is a complex case, she is allowing the state to evaluate Christian. A special jury panel will now begin January 10, 2020 with his trial expected to begin on January 21. Christian’s trial had been scheduled to start in June.

Mere weeks before the trial, however, comes Monday’s hearing. The state recently filed 2 motions, both of which the defense filed objections on. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and is expected to last through 5 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.