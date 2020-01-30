Jeremy Christian trial: What you need to know as Day 3 begins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second day in the Jeremy Christian trial saw eight witnesses take the stand and share disturbing testimony from the day two men lost their lives on a MAX train in 2017. Day 3 in the trial that’s expected to last upwards of a month starts Thursday morning in Multnomah County.

Witness testimony began on Wednesday with the man who was waiting on the MAX platform to go to the Rose Festival with his family on May 26, 2017. He ended up holding a child’s coat against Micah Fletcher’s bleeding neck.

Next was Morgan Noonan, whose military experience told him the other two victims — Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best — would not survive.

Two sisters-in-law testified that they hid behind seats on the MAX train because they felt a gun was about to go off.

Jurors also heard from one of the first officers on the scene who started out thinking he was on his way to a typical verbal altercation.

Graphic, chilling video taken by witness Ana Rivera was played for the courtroom. Rivera was in tears by the time the video had ended.

Amee Pacheco testified she has gaps in her memory of that day because it was so traumatizing. The courtroom saw a still image of her on the train, grabbing the arm of a man identified as Christian.

The second day of the trial ended with testimony from Shawn Forde. He was the first person to really put himself between two teenage girls and a man he perceived as a threat.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to these 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

