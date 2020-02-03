Live Now
Jeremy Christian trial: What to know as Week 2 begins

About two dozen people testified in the first week of the trial

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second week in the trial of a man accused of killing two men and critically wounding a third on a MAX train begins Monday.

The trial, which started Tuesday at the Multnomah County Courthouse, has already seen more than a dozen witnesses take the stand. They’ve provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and nearly killing Micah Fletcher that day on the train. He has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

Digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert covers the Jeremy Christian trial for KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com. For her constantly-updated, minute-by-minute breakdown of the testimony, click here.

Complete KOIN Coverage: The MAX Attack Trial

KOIN 6 News will be in the courtroom each day
and provide updates throughout the case

