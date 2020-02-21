Joe Haley’s mom ‘prayed every day: please find the killer’

Patty Haley (right) responds to the arrest of two men charged with the murder of her son, Joe Haley (left), Feb. 21, 2020. (KOIN)

Two men are facing murder charges nearly 11 years after Joe Haley was shot to death in Clackamas County

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — Joe Haley’s mother says her prayers for justice have finally been answered nearly 11 years after her son was shot to death in his bedroom.

Joe was 28 years old when he was murdered at his apartment in the Oak Grove neighborhood of Clackamas County on March 20, 2009. The gunmen fled.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had a break in the case in the fall of 2018. They worked the case for the next 16 months before finally arresting two suspects on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Kevin Lee Schwartz was indicted on 1st-degree murder and robbery charges, while 38-year-old George Allen Robins Jr. is charged with 2nd-degree murder and burglary.

An undated photo of Joe Haley. (Courtesy of Patty Haley)

Joe’s mom, Patty Haley, told KOIN 6 News on Friday that she finally feels a sense of peace after all of these years.

“I was like, ‘Thank you Jehovah.’ I lost faith for a long time but I believe now. The power of prayer is very strong,” said Patty. “I prayed every day, please find the killer and you walk around and you think, ‘Is that the one? Is that the one?'”

But Patty’s questions — like why anyone would want to hurt her son — remain unanswered.

“My heart is at rest. I mean, I still have questions of why, why him?” she said. “I miss him dearly and I always will but we will meet again.”

Booking photos of George Allen Robins Jr. (left) and Kevin Lee Schwartz, Feb. 20, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives are still tight-lipped about the details of the case. They haven’t disclosed what evidence led to the arrests.

A background check showed Robins has previously been arrested on charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and robbery. Schwartz has also been arrested in the past on charges of forgery, assault and harassment.

Both men will be back in court on March 26.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.