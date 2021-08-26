Jordan Chiles’ mom reports to federal prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mother of local Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles reported to federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday.

Jordan Chiles is from Vancouver. Her mom, Gina Chiles, was supposed to report to federal prison at the end of July for stealing more than $1 million, but a judge agreed to postpone it until the end of August so she could watch her daughter compete in Tokyo.

Court records show Gina Chiles plead guilty after embezzling $1.2 million dollars from her clients and business partners in Portland.

Gina Chiles is ordered to repay the money she stole.

Her biggest victim, Karla Pearlstein, lost $945,000. She tells KOIN 6 she is not pleased that Chiles was allowed to delay her sentence.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. The courts have given her break after break. This is not the first time that they have allowed her to travel or delayed for sentencing because Jordan’s Olympic trials or whatever, but it’s a real disservice to those of us who she victimized. And, I’m not happy about it to be frank with you,” Pearlstein told KOIN 6 News in July.