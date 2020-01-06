Judge to rule on 2 motions in Jeremy Christian hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just weeks ahead of his trial, the man accused in the deadly 2017 MAX stabbing is expected back in court on Monday.

Jeremy Christian is accused of killing two men and hurting another after yelling anti-Muslim slurs at a woman with a hijab on the MAX train in 2017. Christian was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder stemming from the stabbing on May 26, 2017, that left Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best dead and a third train passenger, Micah Fletcher, badly wounded.

A judge will be ruling on 2 motions on Monday, just 3 weeks ahead of when Christian’s trial is set to start. The state filed the motions on December 30. Prosecutors want jurors to see the MAX car where the attack happened — but the defense argues that’s not necessary.

The state also wants to include evidence of cell phone video recorded 16 hours before the attack from another MAX car. In that video, prosecutors said Christian can be seen making certain statements they say show he had a motive. However, the defense said his comments did not single anyone out and disagree that there’s any indication of motive.

Monday’s hearing begins at 10 a.m. on Monday. The trial is expected to start on January 28.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.