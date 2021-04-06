Junction City man gets 204 years for child sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Junction City man was sentenced to 204 years in prison for sexually abusing 2 girls and investigators believe there may be more victims.

In February, a jury found Michael Ray Long guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree sex abuse, 3 counts of 1st-degree sodomy, 3 counts of 1st degree sexual penetration, 5 counts of encouraging child sex abuse and 1 count of strangulation. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old was sentenced to the centuries-long prison term.

Long was arrested in October 2020 after some inappropriated Facebook conversations with a 12-year-old were reported. During the investigation, detectives learned about another 8-year-old girl.

Long was arrested and convicted in Linn County Detectives believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tracy White at 541.917.6652.