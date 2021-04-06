Junction City man gets 204 years for child sex crimes

Crime

Michael Ray Long convicted by jury in February 2021

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Ray Long, April 6, 2021 (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Junction City man was sentenced to 204 years in prison for sexually abusing 2 girls and investigators believe there may be more victims.

In February, a jury found Michael Ray Long guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree sex abuse, 3 counts of 1st-degree sodomy, 3 counts of 1st degree sexual penetration, 5 counts of encouraging child sex abuse and 1 count of strangulation. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old was sentenced to the centuries-long prison term.

Long was arrested in October 2020 after some inappropriated Facebook conversations with a 12-year-old were reported. During the investigation, detectives learned about another 8-year-old girl.

Long was arrested and convicted in Linn County Detectives believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tracy White at 541.917.6652.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories