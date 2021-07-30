June homicide victim named; investigation continues

Dennis Harman was 34 when he was shot to death in North Portland on June 8, 2021 (Undated photo, family courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot to death June 8 was publicly identified Friday, although there have not been any arrests in the case.

Dennis Harman died at the scene near North Failing Street and Montana Avenue. Police found him after responding to shots being fired around the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. that day.

Harman was 34.

Investigators said the case remains open and active and released no other information.

This was the first of 3 shootings in less than 3 hours that night in Portland. The others were on North Albina and Jessup, then another involved a man who showed up with a gunshot wound at the Plaid Pantry on North Marine Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079 or Detective Scott Broughton, 503.823.3774.