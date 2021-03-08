Jury convicts man on multiple child sexual abuse charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two children was convicted by a jury last month on multiple sexual abuse charges the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Abelino Garcia-Vasquez was found guilty of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse. His sentencing hearing will be on March 26th. He will remain in custody until that time.

Garcia-Vasquez knew both of the victims who were seven and nine at the time of the abuse, according to the DA.