Jury convicts Proud Boy for 11 Portland protest crimes

Crime

Alan Swinney guilty of assault, weapons charges

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Prosecutors say this photo shows Alan Swinney drawing his handgun and holding his finger on the trigger during a protest on August 22, 2020 (courtesy Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon has found a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys guilty of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a loaded revolver, firing paintballs and spraying bear mace at people during Portland protests last year.

Alan Swinney booking photo. (MCSO)

Prosecutors called 51-year-old Alan Swinney a “vigilante cowboy,” while Swinney and his lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense against “agitators” who wouldn’t stop harassing him.

Swinney, of Texas, was found guilty on Tuesday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office told KOIN 6 News the jury convicted him on 11 charges: one count of second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of mace, and one count each of pointing a firearm at another, attempted second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, attempted fourth-degree assault and menacing.

His sentencing date has not yet been set, the DA’s office said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the charges stem from August 2020 demonstrations that erupted nationwide after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories