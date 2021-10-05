Jury convicts Proud Boy for 11 Portland protest crimes

Prosecutors say this photo shows Alan Swinney drawing his handgun and holding his finger on the trigger during a protest on August 22, 2020 (courtesy Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon has found a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys guilty of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a loaded revolver, firing paintballs and spraying bear mace at people during Portland protests last year.

Alan Swinney booking photo. (MCSO)

Prosecutors called 51-year-old Alan Swinney a “vigilante cowboy,” while Swinney and his lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense against “agitators” who wouldn’t stop harassing him.

Swinney, of Texas, was found guilty on Tuesday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office told KOIN 6 News the jury convicted him on 11 charges: one count of second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of mace, and one count each of pointing a firearm at another, attempted second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, attempted fourth-degree assault and menacing.

His sentencing date has not yet been set, the DA’s office said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the charges stem from August 2020 demonstrations that erupted nationwide after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.