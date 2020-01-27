Jury seated for Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial

Jeremy Christian accused of killing 2, wounding another on May 26, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jury has been seated in the MAX attack trial of Jeremy Christian, accused of killing 2 people and seriously wounding a third on May 26, 2017.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht will call members of the juror panel Monday to verify they understand the time commitment and are able to serve for the entirety of the trial. An afternoon meeting will be held if necessary.

Opening statements, long scheduled to begin on January 28, appear to be on track. KOIN 6 News will be in the courtroom and will provide updates each day throughout the trial.

During jury selection last week, Christian told Judge Cheryl Albrecht he wouldn’t wear civilian clothes in court even if jail clothing might prejudice a jury against him.

“That would be lying to the jury,” he said, saying he didn’t want to perpetuate a case that he called a “theater of the absurd.”

The trial is expected to last at least 4 weeks.

Christian is charged with a dozen alleged crimes including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and several other counts including assault, intimidation, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon, most of them related to the stabbings that ended in the deaths of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and nearly killed Micah Fletcher.

MAX Attack victims Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and survivor Micah Fletcher (KOIN)

Court documents show the deadly rampage began with Christian yelling anti-Muslim slurs at a young woman wearing a hijab. Court papers raise the possibility that Christian’s defense attorney may raise self-defense in court.

They may also raise questions about Christian’s mental health. Meanwhile, prosecutors are expected to argue his intent by presenting evidence from the night before the stabbings — when they say Christian should similar insults at a black woman on a different MAX train while threatening to stab her. The defense has previously dismissed those arguments.

The Portland Tribune contributed to this report.