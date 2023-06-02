Jessie Lavell Marks Sr., 36, was shot around 9:18 a.m. on Northeast Glisan Street, where officers say they arrived to find him dead. (Courtesy: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man found dead after a shooting in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood on May 24 has been identified, according to Portland police.

Jessie Lavell Marks Sr., 36, was shot around 9:18 a.m. on Northeast Glisan Street, where officers say they arrived to find him dead. Police did not make any arrests, and the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Timothy Marks Frazier told KOIN 6 that his brother was found in a car. He described Marks as a “nice, easy-going guy,” and said he feels lost without him.

“He was a proud father, and he had love for everybody. It’s just so crazy that he’s gone,” Frazier said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

PPB asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0405, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762. Reference case number 23-135639.

