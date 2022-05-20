PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have charged a juvenile with the murder of Milana Li, a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing and later found dead in Westside Linear Park.

Li was reported missing by her mother on May 9, and a little after 2 p.m. the next day, Beaverton Police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found her body in a small stream at the park near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.

The spot where Li’s body was found is about half a mile down the trail from her apartment, where she was last seen by her mother around 4 p.m. May 8, authorities said. Beaverton police initially classified the case as a runaway.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on May 11 and Li’s death was officially ruled a homicide, but officials did not disclose the exact manner of her death.

On Friday, police said they charged a juvenile with first-degree murder. Authorities did not release the identity or age of the juvenile.

No further details were immediately released on the circumstances leading up to Li’s death.

This is a developing story.