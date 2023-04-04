PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than six months after a crash that killed two young cousins, police have arrested two juvenile suspects.

On Sept. 22, 2022, 19-year-old Adriana Shelton and 20-year-old Aaliyah Shelton were hit by a car driving at a high speed on Northwest 185th in Hillsboro – killing them both.

“They were very close, from day one, it was like they were sisters,” said Amber Shelton, Adriana’s mom. “They were both very, very sweet, kind, loving, caring.”

Police say one person in the suspect vehicle was taken to a trauma center and a second person fled the scene.

And for six months, that was the only information released until late last month, when Hillsboro police arrested two suspects only identified as “juveniles.”

Emergency crews are on the scene after a “serious” fatal crash at the Sunset Square mall intersection in Hillsboro, according to Hillsboro Police Department. September 22, 2022 (Courtesy Hillsboro Fire & Rescue).

Amber says knowing the suspects were so young, impacting so many others’ lives, she hopes other parents will pay more attention to what their kids are doing.

“I think parents should be more involved in their children’s lives, asking what are you doing, who are you going to be hanging out with – be as nosy as possible.” she said.

As her family continues to grieve, she says she’s grateful to have been so close with her daughter and niece.

“Don’t take any moments for granted,” said Shelton. “She was my best friend.”

KOIN 6 reached out to Hillsboro Police for more information about the suspects and what led up to the crash, but they weren’t able to go into detail because they’re minors.

