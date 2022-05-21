PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A minor was taken into custody after deputies say they saw them with a gun, running away from the scene of a shooting at the Clackamas Town Center mall Friday night.

The shooting outside of the busy shopping mall Friday night in Happy Valley left some shoppers to shelter in place and others turned away at the door while police combed the area for evidence.

Deputies said on Friday night that a suspect had been taken into custody. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KOIN 6 News Saturday that a juvenile was apprehended and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

CCSO said it happened after 5 p.m. near the parking lot of the mall. In one of many scenes around the Town Center, sheriff’s deputies set up multiple evidence markers and crime tape outside of the entrance to JCPenney.

The unnamed minor was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported, and authorities did not release any further details on the events leading up to the shooting.

CCSO asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by submitting a tip online here. Reference Case No. 22-011461.

The investigation is ongoing.