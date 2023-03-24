PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two minors were arrested Thursday six months after a crash killed two young women in Hillsboro, authorities announced Friday.

The juveniles, who have not been identified, were lodged at the Donald E. Long detention center, Hillsboro Police Department said. No further information about the two minors has been released.

Around 7:40 p.m. September 22, a vehicle driving south at a high rate of speed on Northwest 185th Avenue crashed into a car turning from the Sunset SQ Shopping Center, police said.

Officers told KOIN 6 News the car that was struck split on impact — with part of the vehicle bursting into flames.

The two people inside the car, identified as 19-year-old Adriana Shelton and her 20-year-old cousin Aaliyah Shelton, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the vehicle traveling south on NW 185th Ave. ended up 100 yards down the road after the crash. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center while witnesses told police a second person in that car fled the scene.

At the time of the crash, Hillsboro police said they called in a K9 unit but were unable to find the other person.

